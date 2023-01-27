TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,999,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,999 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises approximately 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $570,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after buying an additional 12,365,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,446,000 after purchasing an additional 989,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,998,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,558 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,626 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.02.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 71,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,635. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

