TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 102,081 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,281,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,081 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for about 1.0% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $834,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of TELUS by 0.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 235,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.38. 530,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

