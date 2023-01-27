TD Asset Management Inc. Has $612.43 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,839 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.47% of TC Energy worth $612,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,994,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,763,000 after buying an additional 255,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,241,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,596,000 after buying an additional 759,525 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,836,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $503,376,000 after buying an additional 649,497 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,458,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,153,000 after buying an additional 755,070 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TRP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 387,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,449. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.661 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.