TClarke (LON:CTO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $132.67

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.67 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 124.26 ($1.54). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.58), with a volume of 16,179 shares trading hands.

TClarke Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £61.85 million and a PE ratio of 622.62.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

