Taylor Wimpey plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Taylor Wimpey’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

