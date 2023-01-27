Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,228 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

