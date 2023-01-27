Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to Outperform at Moffett Nathanson

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $178.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.