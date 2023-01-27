Tailwind Two Acquisition (NYSE:TWNT) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.03. 795,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 222,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Trading Down 5.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14.
About Tailwind Two Acquisition
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tailwind Two Acquisition (TWNT)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.