T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $113.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $121.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.23. The company had a trading volume of 747,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

