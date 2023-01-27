Syscoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.20 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $118.05 million and $2.20 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,164.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00585779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00191102 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00044149 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

