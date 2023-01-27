Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €122.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SY1 opened at €98.14 ($106.67) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €105.42 and a 200 day moving average of €105.16. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a one year high of €73.48 ($79.87).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

