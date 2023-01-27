Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOLGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

EVOL stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

