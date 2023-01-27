Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.75

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and traded as high as $30.05. Swiss Life shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 3,471 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Swiss Life Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

