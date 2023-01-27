Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $50.71 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $50.71 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,136,026,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,801,867,691 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars.

