Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SVNLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SVNLY shares. Baader Bank raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 110 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

