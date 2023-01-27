SVB Leerink Increases Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $7.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($5.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($10.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($19.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($38.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.86.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.90. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

