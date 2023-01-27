SVB Leerink Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $120.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $106.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $270.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,963 shares of company stock worth $88,258,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

