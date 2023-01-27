sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $55.09 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 101.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00400781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,457.67 or 0.28132738 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00591087 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 54,927,239 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.