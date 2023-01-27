SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.53

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.53 and traded as low as C$10.85. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.90, with a volume of 43,951 shares traded.

SunOpta Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -177.97.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$299.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$287.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

