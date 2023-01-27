Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $51.00 at Raymond James

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUN. Mizuho upped their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunoco by 600.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 12.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.