Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SNMCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncorp Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suncorp Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SNMCY opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

