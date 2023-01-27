Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.