Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Raised to $11.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

SUMO stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.06. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,552,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,408.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,311,000 after acquiring an additional 803,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,618 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

