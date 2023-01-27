Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Raised to $11.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.
Sumo Logic Trading Up 4.2 %
SUMO stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.06. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 11,339 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $94,113.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,235,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,552,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $41,408.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,441,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,311,000 after acquiring an additional 803,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,618 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,373,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 219.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
