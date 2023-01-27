Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives C$22.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.93.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

