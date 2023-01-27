Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,846. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average of $207.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

