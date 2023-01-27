Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 6,213 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 634,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $67.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.