Summit Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 180,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

