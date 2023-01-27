Summit Asset Management LLC Invests $364,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 326.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Crown by 14.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on CCK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

Crown stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 92,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,851. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

