Summit Asset Management LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.94. 92,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,490. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $159.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.55 and a 200 day moving average of $143.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

