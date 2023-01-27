Summit Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $191.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,236. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $256.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx



FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

