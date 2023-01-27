Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.24. The stock had a trading volume of 695,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.96 and its 200 day moving average is $303.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $374.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

