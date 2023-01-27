Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,012 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.01. 1,227,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,463. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

