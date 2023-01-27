Stride (NYSE:LRN) Shares Up 4.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $41.76 and last traded at $41.74. 93,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 709,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 402.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

