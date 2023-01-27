STP Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.95 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, STP has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0407 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and approximately $18.95 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000238 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00216794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002866 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04073952 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $15,262,736.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

