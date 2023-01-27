Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in January

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

Stolt-Nielsen stock remained flat at $26.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 512. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. Stolt-Nielsen has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot, sturgeon, and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals.

