StockNews.com Upgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to “Hold”

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NLY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

