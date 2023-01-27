StockNews.com Upgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to “Hold”

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NLY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.
Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
