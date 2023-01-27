StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

