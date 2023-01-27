StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
