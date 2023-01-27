StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

CB Financial Services stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

