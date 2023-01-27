StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Sientra to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.56. Sientra has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 381.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 187,006 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sientra by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sientra by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 160,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.