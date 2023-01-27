StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

