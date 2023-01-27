StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 752,490 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

