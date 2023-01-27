StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

Insider Activity at Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million.

In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,160,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,160,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,383,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,883 shares of company stock worth $323,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.