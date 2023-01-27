StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.96.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%.

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

