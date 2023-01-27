Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 13,651 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,537 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($84.78) to €74.00 ($80.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($69.57) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 497,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,633. The company has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $66.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

