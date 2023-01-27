Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

MCD traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $273.18. 698,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,993. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.