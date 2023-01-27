Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

EPD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,083,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,278. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

