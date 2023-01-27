Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 11,855 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

