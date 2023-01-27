Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,219 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.87. 7,807,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,228,730. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.