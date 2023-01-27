Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Western Digital Call Options (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 20,894 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 14,966 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,026,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

