STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 1,230,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 3,268,055 shares.The stock last traded at $47.34 and had previously closed at $46.69.

The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

