STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT Raised to $55.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

STM opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,701 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $46,322,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,385,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 559.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after buying an additional 662,870 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

